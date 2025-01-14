Logan Stankoven News: Snaps 25-game goal drought

Stankoven scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Toronto.

The bounces finally went his way, and Stankoven was able to end a 25-game goal drought (six assists). Now is a great time to inquire about his availability in a keeper or dynasty trade. Stankoven's hype machine was huge heading into 2024-25, but he scuffled after putting up six goals and 11 assists in his first 16 games. His future remains bright.