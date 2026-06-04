Logan Stankoven News: Sparks rally in Game 2 win
Stankoven scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Stankoven won a puck battle in the offensive zone and tucked home the Hurricanes' first goal in a span of 5:05 during the third period. The 23-year-old was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 but has had more good moments than bad ones this postseason. He's up to 10 goals, three assists, 50 shots, 28 hits and a plus-7 rating over 15 playoff contests while playing in a second-line role.
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