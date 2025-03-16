Logan Stankoven News: Tallies first helper with Carolina

Stankoven tallied an assist and registered three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Philadelphia.

Stankoven's first assist with the Canes led the way for another first to occur - Scott Morrow's first career NHL goal. The 22-year-old Stankoven now has 21 assists, 31 points and 157 shots on goal in 63 appearances this season. He has two points since beginning his tenure with Carolina. Stankoven has slotted into the Canes' third line and second power-play unit. With his upgraded role and ability to get shots on goal, Stankoven has some value in deeper leagues and is a name to keep an eye on ahead of the fantasy playoffs.