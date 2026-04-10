Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Tallies trio of points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Stankoven tallied two goals, recorded an assist and put two shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over Chicago.

Stankoven scored two of Carolina's first three goals, including Thursday''s game-winning tally. He also picked up a secondary helper on Taylor Hall's twine finder midway through the third period. Overall, Stankoven is up to 21 goals, 21 assists, 161 shots on net, 49 hits and 21 blocked shots through 79 games this season. The 23-year-old center has been on fire as of late with seven goals and nine points over his last six games. He's a must-roster player for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs while the Hurricanes look to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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