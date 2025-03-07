Logan Stankoven News: Traded to Carolina

Stankoven was acquired by Carolina, along with two first-round picks and a pair of third-round selections from Dallas for Mikko Rantanen, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports Friday.

Stankoven has been seeing fourth-line time with the Stars of late, but he should move up to a middle-six role with the Hurricanes. Stankoven had nine goals, 20 assists and 148 shots on goal over 59 games with the Stars. The 22-year-old should also see plenty of power-play time with Carolina.