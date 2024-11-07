Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Two points in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Stankoven scored an empty-net goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stankoven earned his third multi-point effort of the campaign in this contest. The 21-year-old was once again on the third line, but he's been productive despite frequently moving around the lineup. He's up to two goals, 10 helpers, 33 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances, and that's with a 6.1 shooting percentage that is likely well below his talent level.

Logan Stankoven
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now