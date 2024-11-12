Logan Stanley Injury: Designated for injured reserve
Stanley (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Considering Stanley isn't with the team on its three-game road trip and was already expected to miss the contests, his designation for IR shouldn't come as a surprise. Haydn Fleury will get the first crack at replacing Stanley in the lineup against the Rangers on Tuesday but Dylan Coghlan figures to be in the mix as well.
