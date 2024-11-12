Fantasy Hockey
Logan Stanley Injury: Designated for injured reserve

Published on November 12, 2024

Stanley (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Considering Stanley isn't with the team on its three-game road trip and was already expected to miss the contests, his designation for IR shouldn't come as a surprise. Haydn Fleury will get the first crack at replacing Stanley in the lineup against the Rangers on Tuesday but Dylan Coghlan figures to be in the mix as well.

Logan Stanley
Winnipeg Jets
