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Logan Stanley Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 8:55am

Stanley (illness) will be a game-time decision for Game 6 versus the Bruins on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Stanley has yet to register a point in the postseason, generating five shots, six hits and six blocks while averaging 13:51 of ice time. As such, his potential absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. If Stanley can't go Friday, Michael Kesselring is expected to step into the lineup.

Logan Stanley
Buffalo Sabres
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