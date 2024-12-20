Logan Stanley Injury: Missing next two games

Per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, Stanley (lower body) will miss the next two games, according to coach Scott Arniel on Friday.

Stanley was injured Wednesday after blocking a shot and will not return to the lineup until after the Christmas break. His first chance to return will be Dec. 28 versus Ottawa. Stanley has a goal, three assists, 53 PIM and 32 blocked shots in 22 appearances this season. Colin Miller will suit up in Stanley's spot versus Minnesota on Saturday.