Logan Stanley Injury: Not expected to play Friday
Stanley (illness) was on the ice for warmups but didn't participate in line rushes, indicating he won't play in Game 6 versus the Bruins on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Stanley was labeled a game-time decision, but it appears he's not quite ready to play. The defenseman's presence on the ice during warmups suggests he'd likely be good to go for a potential Game 7 on Sunday, if necessary, though it's possible he'd be held out of the lineup for performance reasons. He has no points, six hits and six blocked shots over five playoff contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Stanley See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet16 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Stanley See More