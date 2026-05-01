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Logan Stanley Injury: Not expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Stanley (illness) was on the ice for warmups but didn't participate in line rushes, indicating he won't play in Game 6 versus the Bruins on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Stanley was labeled a game-time decision, but it appears he's not quite ready to play. The defenseman's presence on the ice during warmups suggests he'd likely be good to go for a potential Game 7 on Sunday, if necessary, though it's possible he'd be held out of the lineup for performance reasons. He has no points, six hits and six blocked shots over five playoff contests.

Logan Stanley
Buffalo Sabres
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