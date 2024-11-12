Logan Stanley Injury: Not traveling with team

Stanley (undisclosed) isn't with Winnipeg on its three-game road trip that starts in New York on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Stanley is contending with a "mid-body" injury, according to head coach Scott Arniel. If Stanley is unable to join the Jets on their road trip, his next chance to suit up will come at home versus the Panthers on Nov. 19. Haydn Fleury will likely draw back into the lineup while Stanley is sidelined.