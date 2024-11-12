Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Logan Stanley headshot

Logan Stanley Injury: Not traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Stanley (undisclosed) isn't with Winnipeg on its three-game road trip that starts in New York on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Stanley is contending with a "mid-body" injury, according to head coach Scott Arniel. If Stanley is unable to join the Jets on their road trip, his next chance to suit up will come at home versus the Panthers on Nov. 19. Haydn Fleury will likely draw back into the lineup while Stanley is sidelined.

Logan Stanley
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now