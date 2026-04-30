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Logan Stanley Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Stanley is dealing with an illness that kept him off the ice Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Stanley should be considered questionable ahead of Friday's Game 6 clash with Boston at this point. The blueliner is still mired in a 27-game goal drought during which he contributed eight assists, 43 shots and 27 hits while averaging 16:27 of ice time. If Stanley can't play in Game 6, Michael Kesselring figures to take the open spot in the lineup.

Logan Stanley
Buffalo Sabres
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