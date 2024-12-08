Logan Stanley News: Contributes helper in win

Stanley notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Stanley's first point in five games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. He missed eight contests with the issue, but he has reclaimed a third-pairing role, bumping Colin Miller to the press box. Stanley has picked up four points with 11 shots on net, 14 hits, 20 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 16 appearances this season.