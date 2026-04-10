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Logan Stanley News: Dishes two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Stanley logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stanley was a scratch Wednesday versus the Rangers, sitting out for the first time since his March 10 debut with the Sabres. He's earned just four points, all helpers, over 15 contests for his new team, as it appears his goal scoring was left behind in Winnipeg. The defenseman is at 25 points, 93 shots on net, 109 hits, 84 blocked shots, 126 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 74 appearances between the two teams this season.

Logan Stanley
Buffalo Sabres
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