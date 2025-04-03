Logan Stanley News: Garners helper in win

Stanley logged an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Stanley has three helpers over six games since he returned from a five-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old remains mostly confined to the third pairing, so there's not a lot of fantasy upside to be had. He's produced 13 points in 57 contests this season, matching his career-high output from a 58-game sample in 2021-22. Stanley also has 44 shots on net, 78 PIM, 78 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating this season.