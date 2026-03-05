Logan Stanley headshot

Logan Stanley News: Heading to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 9:37pm

Stanley and Luke Schenn were traded to the Sabres from the Jets on Thursday in exchange for Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Stanley picked a good season to have a career year, collecting 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) with 74 shots on net, 96 hits, 69 blocked shots and 99 PIM over 59 appearances. The 27-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent. With the Sabres, he'll likely be limited to a bottom-four role and no power-play time, as Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram and Owen Power already command big minutes in prime situations. That means Stanley's offense will take a hit, though he could do more with less ice time since he's likely to get more favorable matchups.

Logan Stanley
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Stanley
