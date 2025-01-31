Logan Stanley News: Picks up assist Thursday

Stanley notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Stanley ended January with two assists over 14 contests. The 26-year-old added 27 hits, 17 shots on goal and 14 blocked shots and played in all of the Jets' games for the month despite the team's blue line reaching full health. His usage lately suggests he's ahead of Haydn Fleury and Ville Heinola on the depth chart, and he could also have gained some separation from Colin Miller in terms of who might come out when changes are made on defense. Stanley has nine points, 30 shots on goal, 55 hits, 53 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 39 appearances, putting him on track for a career year in most areas.