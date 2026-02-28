Logan Stanley News: Pockets pair of assists
Stanley recorded two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Stanley is getting top-pairing minutes and power-play time in the absences of Josh Morrissey (upper body) and Neal Pionk (undisclosed). The 27-year-old Stanley has enjoyed a career year with 20 points in 57 appearances, and his first helper Friday was the first power-play point of his career. He's added 94 hits, 68 blocked shots, 99 PIM, 66 shots on net and a minus-4 rating. Stanley's a pending unrestricted free agent this summer, so the Jets may offload him to a contender looking to bulk up its blue line prior to next Friday's trade deadline.
