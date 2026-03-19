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Logan Stanley News: Posts pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Stanley earned two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

These were Stanley's first two points in a Buffalo sweater. The 27-year-old defenseman has settled onto the Sabres' third pairing, a downgrade in role compared to the heavy minutes he was logging with the Jets prior to his deadline trade. Stanley is now at 23 points, 78 shots on net, 100 hits, 74 blocked shots, 99 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 64 appearances this season, which has been the best of his career.

Logan Stanley
Buffalo Sabres
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