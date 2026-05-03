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Logan Stanley News: Practices Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Stanley (illness) participated in Sunday's practice and should be available for Game 1 of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Stanley sat out Friday's series-clinching 4-1 win over Boston in Game 6. He didn't have a point in the opening round of the postseason, but he registered five PIM, five shots on net, six blocked shots and six hits in five appearances.

Logan Stanley
Buffalo Sabres
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