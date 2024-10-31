Logan Stanley News: Snags assist Wednesday

Stanley registered an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

This was Stanley's first helper since his season debut Oct. 20. The defenseman has seen consistent third-pairing minutes since his return, averaging 16:09 of ice time over six appearances. He's added five shots on net, five hits, four PIM, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Stanley appears to be the preferred option to be in the lineup over Haydn Fleury.