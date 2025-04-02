Logan Thompson Injury: Hurt in Wednesday's game

Thompson (upper body) is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Thompson was tagged for three goals on 12 shots in the first period before exiting the contest. It's possible the Capitals are taking a cautious approach here since they entered Wednesday 11 points clear of every other team in the Eastern Conference. More information on Thompson's status should be known prior to Friday's game versus the Blackhawks. Charlie Lindgren took over in goal and will likely see a starter's workload should Thompson miss additional time.