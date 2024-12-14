Logan Thompson News: Bags another win

Thompson turned aside 19 of 21 shots faced during during Saturday's 4-2 hom win over the Sabres.

Thompson wasn't very busy against the struggling Sabres, but he did have to dig in following an early goal by Buffalo and performed well enough to improve to a 12-1-2 record in 15 starts. Washington seems content to stick with the even workload between the 27-year-old and Charlie Lindgren which limits the fantasy upside of both even if they are automatic starts whenever they get the call.