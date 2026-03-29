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Logan Thompson News: Battles for shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Thompson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Capitals had a 3-0 lead in the second period, but it was gone before the intermission. Mitch Marner then scored early in the third period before Dylan Strome answered it to force overtime. Thompson did his part from there, keeping Vegas off the board in overtime and the shootout, and Strome's tally in the skills competition helped Thompson secure the win over his former team. In four career appearances versus the Golden Knights, he's gone 4-0-0 with 10 goals allowed on 123 shots since he was traded in the summer of 2024. This year, Thompson has continued to be excellent between the pipes, going 26-20-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 52 appearances. He's won four of his last six outings and will look to keep it rolling if he gets the start Tuesday at home versus the Flyers.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
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