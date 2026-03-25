Logan Thompson News: Beaten twice Tuesday
Thompson stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter in the final minute of the third period.
Thompson did everything he could to keep the Capitals in the game, but the offense wasn't at its best and couldn't score past Joel Hofer, who had a 21-save shutout. Thompson has dropped his last two games, but he remains a solid contributor in fantasy when looking past his win-loss record. He has yet to allow more than three goals in a game since the Olympic break, going 5-4-2 with a 2.10 GAA and an impressive .923 save percentage over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1114 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 1114 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout17 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 322 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 2726 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More