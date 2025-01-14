Logan Thompson News: Blanks Ducks

Thompson turned aside all 19 shots faced during Tuesday's 3-0 home win over the Ducks

Thompson recorded his first shutout of the season and now stands at 19-2-3 through just 24 starts in his inaugural campaign with the Capitals. Only an evenly-split workload with Charlie Lindgren (upper body) has hindered Thompson's breakout, but Thompson is expected to get the bulk of the starts with the latter now on the injured list.