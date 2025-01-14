Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson News: Blanks Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Thompson turned aside all 19 shots faced during Tuesday's 3-0 home win over the Ducks

Thompson recorded his first shutout of the season and now stands at 19-2-3 through just 24 starts in his inaugural campaign with the Capitals. Only an evenly-split workload with Charlie Lindgren (upper body) has hindered Thompson's breakout, but Thompson is expected to get the bulk of the starts with the latter now on the injured list.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
