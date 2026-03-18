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Logan Thompson News: Cruises to win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Thompson stopped 34 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Thompson was coming off just one win over his last five outings despite posting a solid 2.61 GAA in that stretch, so it's safe to say he needed this kind of performance. The 29-year-old was excellent throughout the game, and while the final score looked like a comfortable win for Washington, the game certainly wasn't as such. Thompson might be on the verge of turning things around since he's allowed just three goals on 69 shots faced over his last two appearances.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
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