Logan Thompson News: Defeats hometown team

Thompson stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Thompson has rattled off wins in six straight games and 11 straight starts -- his lone defeat in that span was an overtime loss in relief of Charlie Lindgren versus the Canadiens on Jan. 10. Thompson has allowed just five goals over his last six games, a span that includes his two shutouts so far this season. He's now 23-2-3 with a 2.05 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 28 appearances. The Capitals' next game is Thursday in Ottawa, but it's not yet clear if they'll double up starts for Thompson after doing the same for Lindgren to allow Thompson to start in his hometown Tuesday. In any case, Thompson has proven himself a quality option in fantasy whenever he's between the pipes.