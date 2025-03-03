Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson News: Defending crease Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Thompson will protect the home net against Ottawa on Monday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson has lost his last two outings, surrendering five goals on 43 shots. He has a 25-4-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Ottawa is tied for 23rd in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.

