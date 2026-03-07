Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Thompson will guard the road net against Boston on Saturday, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Thompson is coming off a 20-save effort in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Utah. He has a 21-17-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 42 appearances. Boston sits ninth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this season.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago