Logan Thompson News: Dials in for shutout

Thompson halted all 24 shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

Thompson picked up his fourth consecutive win during Sunday's shutout performance, which also became his fourth shutout of the season. Overall, he is up to 31-21-6 record, a 2.44 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 58 appearances this season. He's been a workhorse in net for the Capitals, as he's appeared in 19 of the team's last 22 games. He has 12 wins and a .908 save percentage in that span, making him an excellent fantasy option while the Caps make a push for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Thompson has a strong chance to be a candidate for this season's Vezina Trophy at the end of the year.