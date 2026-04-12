Logan Thompson News: Dials in for shutout
Thompson halted all 24 shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.
Thompson picked up his fourth consecutive win during Sunday's shutout performance, which also became his fourth shutout of the season. Overall, he is up to 31-21-6 record, a 2.44 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 58 appearances this season. He's been a workhorse in net for the Capitals, as he's appeared in 19 of the team's last 22 games. He has 12 wins and a .908 save percentage in that span, making him an excellent fantasy option while the Caps make a push for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Thompson has a strong chance to be a candidate for this season's Vezina Trophy at the end of the year.
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