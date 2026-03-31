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Logan Thompson News: Drawing start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Thompson will protect home the crease versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Thompson will operate in the blue paint for the 12th time in the last 13 games as the Capitals claw to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The 29-year-old is 5-4-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .912 save percentge through 11 appearances in March. Thompson started in Philadelphia on March 11, a game in which he allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 4-1 loss.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
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