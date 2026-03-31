Logan Thompson News: Drawing start Tuesday
Thompson will protect home the crease versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Thompson will operate in the blue paint for the 12th time in the last 13 games as the Capitals claw to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The 29-year-old is 5-4-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .912 save percentge through 11 appearances in March. Thompson started in Philadelphia on March 11, a game in which he allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 4-1 loss.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1120 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 1120 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout23 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 328 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More