Logan Thompson News: Draws start against Boston

Thompson will serve as the starting netminder for Tuesday's home game against the Bruins, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have alternated starts recently, and that trend will continue Tuesday. Thompson has been productive in his recent outings, going 4-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .924 save percentage across his last five starts. Boston is averaging just 2.66 goals per game this season, which is the seventh-worst mark in the league, so Thompson will have a favorable matchup Tuesday.