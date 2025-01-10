Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Enters in relief Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 8:03pm

Thompson entered for injured starter Charlie Lindgren (upper body) during the second period of Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal. He allowed three goals on 21 shots.

Lindgren suffered the injury early in the second and tried playing through it until leaving about two minutes later. Thompson, who had won five straight prior to Friday's loss, is scheduled to start Saturday in Nashville.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now