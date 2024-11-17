Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson News: Excellent in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 9:08pm

Thompson stopped 40 of 42 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Thompson won both of his starts against his former team this year. He faced a lot of pressure in his return to Vegas but stood tall and rode an Alex Ovechkin hat trick to the win. Thompson has been right at home with the Capitals, going 8-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage over nine starts. The Capitals wrap up their current road trip in Utah on Monday, which will likely be a Charlie Lindgren start.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
