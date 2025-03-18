Logan Thompson News: Exits ice first

Thompson was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday and will be between the pipes at home versus the Red Wings, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson will make consecutive starts for the first time since March 1 and 3. In his last three outings, the 28-year-old netminder went 3-0-0 despite a .897 save percentage. Even with Thompson going again Tuesday, fantasy players should continue to see plenty of Charlie Lindgren down the stretch.