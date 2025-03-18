Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Exits ice first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Thompson was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday and will be between the pipes at home versus the Red Wings, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson will make consecutive starts for the first time since March 1 and 3. In his last three outings, the 28-year-old netminder went 3-0-0 despite a .897 save percentage. Even with Thompson going again Tuesday, fantasy players should continue to see plenty of Charlie Lindgren down the stretch.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now