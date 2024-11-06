Logan Thompson News: Exits ice first Wednesday

Thompson was the first goalie off the ice Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Nashville.

Thompson and Charlie Lindgren continue to swap starts with the duo going every other game through the first 12 contests of the season. That trend should continue with an upcoming back-to-back, so look for Lindgren to feature against Pittsburgh at home Friday before Thompson is back between the pipes for Saturday's road clash with the Blues.