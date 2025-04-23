Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson News: Exits ice first Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Thompson was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll be in the crease at home for Game 2 against the Habs.

Thompson was stellar in Game 1, stopping 33 of 35 shots (.943 save percentage) in a 3-2 victory over the Habs. While Washington split the crease for much of the season this year, it seems Thompson will get an extended run as the No. 1 option ahead of Charlie Lindgren in the postseason.

