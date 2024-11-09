Logan Thompson News: Expected to start Saturday

Thompson is set to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson has won all of his first six starts while posting a 2.81 GAA and a .903 save percentage. It's certainly helped that the Capitals have provided him with at least three goals worth of support in each of those outings, and Washington tallied a minimum of four markers in five of those six games. The Blues are 7-7-0 and rank 23rd offensively with 2.64 goals per game.