Logan Thompson News: Facing Flames
Thompson will protect the home net against Calgary on Monday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Despite allowing just five goals on 52 shots, Thompson has gone 0-2-0 in his last two outings. He has a 21-18-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 43 appearances. Calgary sits 32nd in the league this season with only 2.47 goals per game.
