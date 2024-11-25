Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Facing Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Thompson will guard the road goal Monday versus the Panthers, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson is coming off a 25-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Colorado. He has earned a record of 8-1-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Florida has lost three straight games and is tied for sixth in the league with 3.48 goals per game.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now