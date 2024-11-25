Logan Thompson News: Facing Florida
Thompson will guard the road goal Monday versus the Panthers, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Thompson is coming off a 25-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Colorado. He has earned a record of 8-1-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Florida has lost three straight games and is tied for sixth in the league with 3.48 goals per game.
