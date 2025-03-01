Logan Thompson News: Facing Lightning
Thompson will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Thompson was saddled with a rare loss in his last outing, giving up three goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday. The loss gave Thompson a 25-3-5 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .919 save percentage across 33 starts this season. The Lightning are generating 3.57 goals per game, second in the NHL this season.
