Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Facing Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Thompson will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Thompson was saddled with a rare loss in his last outing, giving up three goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday. The loss gave Thompson a 25-3-5 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .919 save percentage across 33 starts this season. The Lightning are generating 3.57 goals per game, second in the NHL this season.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
