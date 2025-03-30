Logan Thompson News: Facing Sabres

Thompson will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Sunday, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Thompson had his five-game winning streak snapped in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has a 31-4-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 41 appearances this season. Buffalo is tied for 10th in the league with 3.17 goals per game and lost 7-4 to Philadelphia on Saturday.