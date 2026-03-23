Logan Thompson News: Fades late in OT loss
Thompson stopped 21 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Thompson squandered it by giving the puck away behind his own net to set up a Gabriel Landeskog tally just 65 seconds into the third, sparking a Colorado comeback. Thompson has just one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 3-1-2 with a 2.14 GAA and .924 save percentage during that span.
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