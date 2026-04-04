Logan Thompson News: First off ice Saturday

Thompson is slated to patrol the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson will make his 10th straight start, as Charlie Lindgren is firmly nailed down to the bench in the backup role. Thompson is 27-21-6 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 54 games in 2025-26. The Sabres are generating 3.41 goals per game, seventh in the league this season.