Logan Thompson News: In goal Friday

Thompson will be between the home pipes versus the Islanders on Friday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Thompson has been outstanding this season as the Capitals have been alternating Thompson and Charlie Lindgren. Thompson is 9-1-1 with a 2-44 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. He will face the Islanders, who are 30th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.48 goals per game.