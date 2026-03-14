Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Thompson will patrol the home crease against Boston on Saturday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson has one win in his last four outings (1-3-0) while allowing 11 goals on 99 shots. However, he has gone 22-19-4 this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 45 appearances. Boston sits 11th in the league with 3.29 goals per game this season.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 11
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago