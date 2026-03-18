Logan Thompson News: In goal Wednesday
Thompson will be between the pipes at home against the Senators on Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Thompson has managed just one win in his last five outings despite a decent 2.61 GAA over that stretch. While the 29-year-old backstop is unlikely to reach the 30-win threshold, he should still manage 25 victories for the third straight year. His current 2.42 GAA this season would mark a career best for the Calgary native.
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