Logan Thompson News: Loses to Flyers
Thompson stopped 18 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Thompson has lost three of his last four outings, but he's gone seven games without allowing more than three goals. The 29-year-old's rough patch isn't helping the Capitals' fading playoff hopes. He's down to 22-19-4 with a 2.44 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 45 contests, one shy of his career high from 2023-24. The workload may be catching up to Thompson, but he's still providing steady ratios even if the wins don't follow. The Capitals will likely turn to Charlie Lindgren for Thursday's tough matchup in Buffalo.
