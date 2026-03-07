Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Losing side of goalie duel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Thompson made 27 saves in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

Both he and opposing netminder, Jeremy Swayman, were both perfect in the first period. Thompson stopped nine shots that frame, and Swayman turned away seven. In fact, it was a bit of duel all game long. The first goal Thompson allowed was a rebound battled out of the air during a second-period power play, and the second came on a breakaway. Don't stress too much that the John Carlson trade might affect Thompson -- the defender scored a lot, but was increasingly porous in his own zone. Use teh netminder as you normally would.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago