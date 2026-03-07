Logan Thompson News: Losing side of goalie duel
Thompson made 27 saves in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. He allowed two goals.
Both he and opposing netminder, Jeremy Swayman, were both perfect in the first period. Thompson stopped nine shots that frame, and Swayman turned away seven. In fact, it was a bit of duel all game long. The first goal Thompson allowed was a rebound battled out of the air during a second-period power play, and the second came on a breakaway. Don't stress too much that the John Carlson trade might affect Thompson -- the defender scored a lot, but was increasingly porous in his own zone. Use teh netminder as you normally would.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 34 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 278 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 278 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 2510 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More